In a regulatory filing, Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) sees Q2 revenue in the range of $55.5M to $56.5M vs. a consensus of $51.5M.

The company sees ARR in the range of $234.5M to $235.0M, FCF of $2.0M to $2.5M and dollar-based net retention rate of 110% to 111%, as of June 30.

The company continued to experience strong engagement with enterprise customers in Q2.

The company says that due to the pandemic, few enterprise customers elected to phase-in their purchases, resulting in smaller deal sizes and a y/y reduction in dollar-based net retention rate for Q2. However, the impact was offset by the greater number of deals executed during the quarter.

In addition, new bookings in Q2 continued the trend of mix-shift from term-based licenses to SaaS.

The company expects ARR at Sept. 30 to continue the trend of y/y growth, while sees a decrease in GAAP revenue.

