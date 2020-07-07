E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) has been shopping Stitcher for several months, but is now close to selling the podcast platform to SiriusXM (NASDAQ:SIRI) for $300M, sources tell the WSJ.

The jump into podcasting would follow similar moves by Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) and iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) and would broaden the reach of SiriusXM after its expansion into internet-radio streaming via the $3B purchase of Pandora Media in 2018.

Nice return... Scripps bought Stitcher in 2016 for $4.5M in cash and then combined it with Midroll Media, the podcast-advertising company it had acquired the year before for $50M.