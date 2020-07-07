Europe trading lower on weak German data

European markets pare yesterday gains as cases continue to rise and weak German data, reports CNBC.

Weak industrial production data pulled German -0.9% markets lower. June Germany industrial production jumps 7.8%, but misses consensus of 10.0%.

In the U.K. -1.02% investors are looking ahead to Wednesday’s announcement of the government’s plans for the next stage of the country’s economic recovery from the pandemic, with hopes for further fiscal stimulus from Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Greater Miami area reversed some of its reopening efforts, as cases continue to rose.