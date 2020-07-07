Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) inks agreement with institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 2,523,611 common shares at a purchase price of $1.0278/share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 652,313 shares of common stock, at $1.0277/per warrant, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Concurrently in a private placement, the company will also issue pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 4,607,692 common shares, at the same purchase price, as well as unregistered warrants to purchase up to 7,783,616 shares of common stock.

The aggregate gross proceeds of both offerings is expected to be ~$8.0M.

As part of the offerings, the investor will have the right to designate two directors to the Company’s Board of Directors.

The five and one-half years unregistered warrants will have an exercise price $0.903/per share.

Net proceeds will be used for advancement of clinical trials, for R&D and general corporate purposes, including working capital and potential acquisitions.

Closing date is July 8.