It's a big day in the social media sphere as Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Mark Zuckerberg, Sheryl Sandberg and Chris Cox meet the heads of the civil rights group leading the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign against the company.

The boycott, initiated in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, has so far elicited the support of more than 400 corporations, including Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Unilever, Ford, Microsoft and Verizon.

Demands include Facebook submitting to independent audits and removing all hate speech and misinformation, refunding companies when ads appear next to hate speech and hiring a civil rights executive to scrutinize products and policies.

While ad revenue - which grew by 26% last year - accounted for almost all of Facebook's $70B of revenue in 2019, the top 100 brands likely represented only about 6% those sales, according to data from Pathmatics.