"In light of recent events," TikTok (BDNCE) will exit the Hong Kong market within days as other tech giants like Facebook and Google suspend processing government requests for user data in the region.

Last week, mainland Chinese authorities imposed a law on Hong Kong that includes provisions empowering police to order internet firms take down content deemed threatening to national security.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late Monday that the U.S. is "certainly looking at" banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok, amid concerns that its data could be accessed by Beijing.