Futures take a breather after strong rally

Stocks were mixed in Asia overnight, while Europe is down 1.3% as the European Commission cut its economic forecasts for 2020 (GDP contraction of 8.3% vs. 7.4%) and its rebound in 2021 (GDP growth of 5.8% vs. 6.1%).

Over in the U.S., S&P 500 futures have paused their strong rally, and are nearly down 1% in early trade following a gain of 1.6% on Monday.

Boosting the index was technology and consumer stocks, while the June ISM Non-Manufacturing Index not only jumped back into expansion territory, but the 57.1 print heavily beat the consensus forecast.

The U.S. is "still knee deep in the first wave" of the coronavirus pandemic, warned Dr. Anthony Fauci, adding that immunity may be "finite" and a vaccine might require a booster to prolong protection.