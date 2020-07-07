Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) is expanding the use of online and cloud-based sales and marketing platforms to drive growth in sales of its Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and agricultural products.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Chairwoman and CEO commented, "We are working to take advantage of online trading, broaden online cooperation channels and increase sales, as we leverage our online, cloud and digital programs to transfer sales channels online through limited promotions, while implementing group purchase discounts and other online marketing programs, ranging from webcasts to intuitive 3D product presentations. We view this as a major driver of future economic growth."

FAMI +25% PM.

Press release