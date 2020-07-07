Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) and WeWork (WE) agrees to terminate the lease of the top two office floors of Wills Wharf in Harbor Point.

“With its prime waterfront location in Harbor Point, we are in active negotiations to lease the balance of the building, inclusive of the 69,000 square feet that WeWork was to occupy," said Louis Haddad, President & CEO of Armada Hoffler Properties

This decision is part of WeWork’s plan to optimize its real estate portfolio, said Dave McLaughlin, WeWork General Manager.

Source: Press Release