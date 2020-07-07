The OWS award funds large-scale manufacturing of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine candidate including production of 100M doses starting in late 2020.

That includes a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial with up to 30,000 subjects beginning in the fall of 2020. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NVX-CoV2373 in 130 healthy participants 18 to 59 years of age began in Australia in May.

Preliminary immunogenicity and safety results are expected at the end of July, and the Phase 2 portion to assess immunity, safety, and COVID-19 disease reduction is expected to begin thereafter.