Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to acquire certain assets of Park Place Dealerships for $685M of goodwill and ~$50M for parts, fixed assets and leaseholds, funded through a combination of existing credit facilities, seller financing, and cash on hand.

This acquisition will enhance company's total portfolio and add ~$1.7B in expected annualized revenues and run-rate synergies of at least $20M, to be realized over the next three years.

The acquisition of Park Place to close end of August, is expected to be accretive to FY 021 earnings and expects to incur pre-tax costs associated with the transaction of ~$0.20 per share in Q3 2020.

The company ended June with ~$730M of available liquidity, including cash, floor plan offsets, revolver, and used vehicle line.

The company expects same-store new unit to decline 16% and same-store used unit to grow 1% in June.