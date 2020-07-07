Integra Resources (OTCQX:IRRZF) has applied to list its outstanding common shares on NYSE under symbol "ITGR".

The Company expects to commence trading on NYSE by the end of July.

The trading on the OTCQX will cease concurrent with the NYSE American listing.

The Company will consolidate all of its common shares on one new post-consolidation common share for every two and a half existing common shares, effective July 9, thereby reducing the number of outstanding shares from 119,557,943 to approximately 47,823,177.

Source: Press Release