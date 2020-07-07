Itronics (OTCPK:ITRO) annouces 1H20 sales up 6%, driven by a GOLD'n GRO fertilizer sales of +2% and silver sales +150%.

"The sales growth achieved in the first half is positive given the negative impacts of the Covid-19 shut downs of schools and restaurants that negatively affected the California farm economy in April and May," said Dr. John Whitney, Itronics President.

The company plans to resume experimental recovery of pure copper and possibly tin from the silver bullion which will further increase the silver and gold content of the bullion being shipped for sale.

The Company recently acquired several commercial electrowinning cells which it plans to use for recovering pure metals at the Itronics Cleantech Materials Campus which it is planning for development at its 48-acre Wabuska site north of Yerington, Nevada.

Source: Press Release