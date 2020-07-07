Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) has filed a U.S. marketing application seeking approval of its sugarBEAT continuous glucose monitor.

The company plans to pair the device with a subscription service called BEAT diabetes (personalized lifestyle coaching) for people with type 2 diabetes.

While its application is under FDA review, it plans to launch proBEAT, a wellbeing device aimed at collecting glucose profiles and developing artificial intelligence-based prompts and feedback on how different factors affect blood sugar levels to help people make informed lifestyle choices.

CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will be participating in an investor webinar this morning at 11:00 am ET during which he will update on the company's activities.