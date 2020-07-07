GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) declares $0.48/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous.

Forward yield 17.02%

Payable July 24; for shareholders of record July 17; ex-div July 16.

There had been speculation that GEO may trim its dividend after CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) suspended its payout. But CoreCivic made this move as it explores moving from REIT status.

Large "insider buying could be a very good indicator that GEO will remain a property REIT paying a high dividend," Rida Morwa wrote on Seeking Alpha on June 26.

