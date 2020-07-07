Baird hikes its price target on Neutral-rated Wayfair (NYSE:W) to $225 from $190 on its view that the strong online spending trend will continue

"We are impressed with the resilience in e-commerce and Home category spend in core Wayfair markets," notes the firm.

A Neutral rating is assigned to Wayfair due to the huge rally in share price from the March low and some headline risk of Amazon's return into paid social ads. Baird's cautious stance lines up with the consensus view on Wall Street (13 Buy-equivalent ratings, 13 Neutral-equivalent ratings, 8 Sell- equivalent ratings).