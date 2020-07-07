Therma Bright (OTCPK:THRBF) inks a binding letter of intent with Orpheus Medical to partner in the development of a rapid test that detects the SARS-CoV-2 virus in saliva.

Therma will fund the effort in phases based on the achievement of certain milestones. In the first phase, it will issue 1M common shares and 1M five-year warrants exercisable at $0.05 per share to Orpheus upon the achievement of milestones expected to be completed in the next 30 days. If they move forward, Therma will provide $300K for the second phase.

The test will integrate Orpheus' biologics platform with rapid detection and and portable device technology from a third party. The assay will be designed to generate a result in less than 20 minutes.