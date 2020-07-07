Goldman Sachs thinks the strong brand momentum for Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI) and growth opportunity is now reflected in the valuation.

The firm drops Yeti to a Neutral rating from Buy as it says the recent strong consumer demand is now balanced by the risks of a significant slowdown in corporate sales and potential lackluster demand for drinkware cups.

GS assigns a price target of $41 to Yeti vs. the average sell-side PT of $38.86.