Citing the "robust pipeline" of game titles, Piper Sandler raises Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ:ATVI) price target from $79 to $86, a 9% upside.

Analyst Yung Kim says the lineup through CY22 bolsters Piper's view of ATVI as a "top pick in the space."

Kim notes the "strong execution of initiatives already in market," including Call of Duty: Warzone and mobile.

The expected launch of Diablo 4 will serve as another positive catalyst, says Kim.

Piper maintains an Overweight rating on ATVI, which has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.

ATVI shares are relatively flat pre-market at $78.68.