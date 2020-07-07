Alexandria Real Estate prices stock offering

Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) -2.5% prices upsized offering of 6M common shares (from 5M shares) at $160.50 in connection with the forward sale agreements.

Expects to grant greenshoe option for up to 900,000 additional shares.

As a result, the forward purchasers are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters a total of 6M shares of common stock that will be delivered in the offering.

The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers or their affiliates in the offering.

ARE plans to use any proceeds to fund pending and recently included acquisitions and the construction of highly leased development projects; any remaining proceeds would be used to reduce the outstanding balance on its $2.2B senior line of credit, if any, the outstanding balance on its new $750M senior line of credit and outstanding debt under its commercial paper program.

Closing date is July 9.