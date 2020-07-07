Retail Ecommerce Ventures will serve as the lead bidder to acquire Pier 1 Imports (OTCPK:PIRRQ) intellectual property, data and other assets related to the e-commerce business through a bankruptcy auction.

The retailer is scheduled to have a hearing in bankruptcy court to approve the sale to the best bidder on July 30.

Pier plans to close about half of its 940 stores that were open at the beginning of the year and emerge out of the bankruptcy process as a viable business.