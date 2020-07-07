The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has awarded $450M to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) to fund the manufacture and supply of REGN-COV2, the company's investigational double antibody cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19.

REGN-COV2 is currently being testing in two Phase 2/3 studies for the treatment of the respiratory infection and in a Phase 3 for the prevention of the disease.

The company began scaling up manufacturing several months ago. The BARDA funding will support continued manufacturing, covering a fixed number of bulk lots that should be completed in the fall. The expected demand for the treatment studies will be 70K - 300K doses and 420K - 1.3M for the prevention study. Initial doses should be available by the end of the summer.