Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) Cloud sign a letter of intent and plan to sign a multi-year contract within the next few months.

With Google Cloud, Deutsche Bank will transform its IT architecture in its efforts to generate value for its clients.

The companies say the partnership will enable co-innovation between the two companies to create the next generation of technology-based financial products.

Through the agreement, Deutsche Bank will gain direct access to data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to better serve customers.

The initiative "demonstrates our determination to invest in our technology as our future is strongly linked to successful digitization. It is as much a revenue story as it is about costs," said Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing in a statement.

Deutsche Bank takes this step as Germany's largest lender undergoes a massive restructuring that will eventually cut 18,000 jobs, as it seeks to recover from years of scandals and flagging earnings.