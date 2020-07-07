Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) expects Q2 2020 revenue in the range of $86M to $87M, up from prior guidance of $73M to $75M.

The company will hold a conference call on August 6, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss Q2 results and forward guidance.

LVGO +5% PM.

Seeking Alpha authors are currently bullish on the stock, while Wall Street analysts are very bullish.

Looking at momentum, the stock's price return is nearly 36% in the last three months and more than 210% in the last six months.