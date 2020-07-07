Seeing an "outsized content growth opportunity" for Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) in H2, KeyBanc upgrades the company from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $150 price target.

Analyst Weston Twigg writes that the "forced shift of Huawei to merchant silicon for 5G, especially at Mediatek," will create that growth opportunity for Skyworks.

Twigg also sees SWKS benefiting from 20%+ Y/Y content gains in the fall's iPhone 12 release.

SWKS shares are up 1.2% pre-market to $132.98. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.

Related: Last month, Skyworks received a Street-high target at B. Riley, citing an "increasingly healthy" QTD 5G smartphone build.