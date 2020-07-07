Air Products (NYSE:APD) says it signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and NEOM to build a $5B green hydrogen-based ammonia production facility powered by renewable energy.

The world's largest green hydrogen project will produce 650 tons/day of carbon-free hydrogen for export to global markets.

The project, which is scheduled to come onstream in 2025, will be equally owned by the three partners and located in Neom, in the northwest corner of Saudi Arabia.

Air Products says it will be the exclusive off-taker of the green ammonia and plans to transport it around the world to be dissociated to produce green hydrogen for the transportation market.

Air Products recently signed a strategic cooperation deal with Thyssenkrupp to develop world-scale electrolysis plants to generate green hydrogen.