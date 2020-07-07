Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) extends its COVID-19 auto insurance rebate program, which originally provided customers with a 15% credit on their April and May personal auto insurance premiums.

The extension through June brings the total amount the company will distribute to its customers to ~$80M.

"Although parts of the country are reopening, many of our personal auto customers are still spending much less time on the road than they did before the pandemic began," said President Doug Elliot. "We believe our customers should benefit from the overall decrease in miles driven and accidents."

The company intends to automatically issue the credit to all personal auto insurance customers with policies in force as of June 1, 2020.

Travelers and Allstate have also extended their auto insurance premium discounts through June.