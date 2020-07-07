Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) are forming a joint task force to help develop safety standards for restarting cruises during the pandemic.

The Healthy Sail Panel will be co-chaired by former Utah Governor Mike Leavitt and former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Several epidemiologists are also included. The panel plans to share its findings with the entire cruise industry and regulators by the end of August.

"Obviously everybody wants to start, but we’ve made it very clear we won’t start until we and the experts and authorities agree it’s the appropriate thing to do," says Royal Caribbean CEO Richard Fain.

A no-sail order extended by the CDC in April expires July 24, but cruise line companies are looking at a September restart.

