Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) rockets 116% premarket on heels of initiating a Phase 1 study to investigate a novel immunotherapy approach for patients with COVID-19.

The company is studying an agonistic (immunostimulatory) humanized monoclonal antibody, designated as CPI-006, which has demonstrated a potential new approach to immunotherapy of infectious diseases and cancer.

The study is expected to enroll up to 30 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. Patients will receive a single dose of CPI-006, with levels of 0.3, 1.0, 3.0 and 5.0 mg/kg, escalating in four cohorts as the study progresses.

The primary efficacy endpoint is the change in serum immunoglobulin (IgM and IgG) anti-SARS-CoV-2 levels compared to baseline at day 28. Study data are expected later this year.

"Our B cell activating monoclonal antibody may be a potential immunotherapy for COVID-19 based on its ability to stimulate the production of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies,” said Richard A. Miller, M.D., President and CEO.

Corvus will host a conference call and webcast today, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the CPI-006 clinical trial for COVID-19.