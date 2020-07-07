Luvu Brands (OTCQB:LUVU) reports preliminary net sales growth of ~37% to ~$5.5M in Q4 and ~+8% to ~$18.4M for the fiscal year.

Louis Friedman, the company's founder and Chief Executive Officer said "Orders for our Liberator, Jaxx indoor and outdoor products and Avana PPE and "top of bed" comfort products continue to be strong, as these products are sold primarily through e-commerce and e-merchant channels and are intended for "stay-at-home" use. We ended the fiscal year with $1 million in open orders, and so I am anticipating continued strong sales through at least the three months ending September 30, 2020."