Wedbush analyst Jen Redding is out with data read showing that off-price retailers like Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) are outperforming rivals in the department store sector.

"Off-price retailers continue to lead the sector as search interest increased by 16% on average during the holiday period, following the 60% increase in May and June. HomeGoods inflected 48% positively from last year, followed by Marshalls and TJ Maxx. In contrast to off-price, search interest in department stores continued to trend lower, declined by 8% on average last week. Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) remains the outlier among its peers, trending Y/Y positively," she notes.

Across the mall sector, Redding says holiday winners in terms of big jumps in search interest were Bath & Body Works (NYSE:LB), Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU), HomeGoods, Aerie (NYSE:AEO) and Gap (NYSE:GPS) - while the most significant declines were seen at Express (NYSE:EXPR), J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ), Banana Republic and Dillard's (NYSE:DDS).

Off-price retailers have outperformed department store stocks for the year.