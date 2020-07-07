Apple sticking with OLEDs for 5G iPhones - Nikkei

In the latest 5G iPhone news, Nikkei sources say all four models Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is expected to release this year will include OLED technology, which is more expensive than LCDs.

Apple first used OLED for the iPhone X in 2017. Last year's bestselling iPhone 11 had LCD, but the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max had OLEDs.

Production of OLEDs is dominated by Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF), but LG Display (NYSE:LPL) started to produce small numbers of iPhone OLEDs last year.

Japan Display (OTCPK:JPDYY,OTCPK:JNNDF), Apple's longtime LCD supplier, could take a hit from the shift. The company makes around 60% of its revenue from sales to Apple.

