The last patient has been enrolled in Novocure's (NASDAQ:NVCR) HEPANOVA trial, a phase 2 pilot trial testing Tumor Treating Fields in combination with sorafenib in patients with advanced liver cancer. Final data collection will occur in six months.

The open-label trial includes 25 patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma that are not eligible for surgical resection or local treatments.

The primary endpoint is overall response rate. Second endpoints include in-field control rate, progression free survival rate at 12 months, overall survival rate and distant metastases free survival rate at 1 year.

Tumor Treating Fields is a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cell division, inhibiting tumor growth and causing cancer cells to die.