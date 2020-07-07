JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington downgrades Moelis (NYSE:MC) to Underweight from Neutral as uncertainty over the U.S. election, Brexit, and COVID-19 is expected to constrain the company's advisory business "well into 2021."

Furthermore, banks may capture deal fees and "wallet share" from boutiques as they can provide balance sheet support to corporate clients during the COVID-19 crisis.

In addition, restructurings may not replace the M&A activity lost as government programs help support businesses.

Worthington sees potential losses stretching possibly to Q4 and depressed earnings in 2021, with "the first shot at a meaningful recovery" in 2022.

Worthington's Underweight rating contrasts with Quant rating and Wall Street analysts's average rating of Neutral.

How MC's stock price stacks up against S&P 500 and rivals Houlihan Lokey and Evercore: