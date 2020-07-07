Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) -6.5% in Frankfurt trading after a U.S. judge questioned part of the company's proposed settlement to deal with future claims relating to allegations that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

Bayer recently agreed to pay as much as $10.9B to settle U.S. lawsuits related to Roundup, including $1.25B to support a separate class agreement to address potential future litigation - which requires court approval.

"The Court is skeptical of the propriety and fairness of the proposed settlement, and is tentatively inclined to deny the motion," said Judge Vince Chhabria, who also questioned whether potential claimants would want to remain bound by a ruling reached by Bayer's proposed scientific panel if research is still ongoing.

Bayer reportedly still faces ~30K unresolved cancer claims that could cost billions, and lawyers are promising even more lawsuits.