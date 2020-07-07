Bank of America increases its estimates on Neutral-rated Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) due to the success the company is having in the social distancing environment.

The firm increases its price objective to $1,200, which works out to 48X the 2022 EPS estimates and gives shares a little bit of room to run.

"We find CMG's multiple as high but supported by a long-term DCF if the chain grows to 5k-6k stores and holds a mid 20% restaurant margin," notes BofA.

"While we still struggle with the valuation upside, our expectations that CMG will deliver near-term EPS upside to consensus makes a correction in the multiple unlikely, which supports our Neutral rating."

Wall Street scorecard on Chipotle: 16 Buy-equivalent ratings, 19 Neutral-equivalent ratings, 1 Sell-equivalent rating.