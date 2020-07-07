Edgewater Wireless Systems (OTCQB:KPIFF) announced a non-brokered private placement of 30M units at $0.05/unit.

Each unit comprises of one common share, one Series A warrant and one Series B warrant.

Two Series A warrants will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at C$0.10 and Two Series B warrants to acquire one common share at C$0.20.

Maximum proceeds of $1.5M will be used for expanding the product footprint into the global residential WiFi sector and growing sales and marketing teams; business development and marketing expenses for systematic prospect outreach and industry visibility; Engineering and Product Development and Working Capital.