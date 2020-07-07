After the upside preliminary Q2 results, Oppenheimer raises Ping Identity's (NYSE:PING) price target from $26 to $35.

The firm notes the revenue view "handily" beat estimates.

Oppenheimer says the results show "strong engagement with enterprise customers" and point to the "fundamentals remaining mostly intact" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The firm maintains an Overweight rating on Ping, which has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.

More action: Stifel (Buy) raises Ping's target from $28 to $33.50.

Ping shares are down 0.6% pre-market to $32.65.

