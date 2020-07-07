NVAX, LVGO among premarket gainers

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) +103% on launch of immunotherapy study for COVID-19.

Annovis Bio (NYSEMKT:ANVS) +85% on launch of mid-stage study of lead drug in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) +35% after scoring $1.6B in funding from Operation Warp Speed.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) +23% on preclinical data supporting novel two-pronged approach to treating COVID-19 with CRV431.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) +21% on being acquired by Sunrun.

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) +19% as FDA approves Endo's Qwo for treatment of cellulite.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEMKT:UAVS) +19% .

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) +15% .

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) +14% on positive data on tinnitus candidate and Otividex.

Future FinTech (NASDAQ:FTFT) +14% on Q1 results.

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) +12% .

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) +11% on acquiring Vivint Solar.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) +10% sees Q2 revenue as high as $87M

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) +9% .

MYOS RENS Technology (NASDAQ:MYOS) +13% on publication of a study that evaluated the impact of Fortetropin on the rate of muscle protein synthesis in older adults.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEMKT:NAK) +9% on Pebble partnership.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) +7% .

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) +7% .