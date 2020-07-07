Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) announced that it was undertaking a short-term shareholder rights plan following its rejection of the "unsolicited" proposal at $65/share from Senator Investment and Cannae Holdings it deemed "significantly undervalued" the co.

The offer "raises serious regulatory concerns" and given the co.'s "strong momentum" and "accelerating growth," Chairman Paul Folino said, the co. can provide more value to shareholders on its own.

CLGX also announced it increased its buyback program to $1 billion and was raising its previously provided forecast for FY2020 and gave 2021 and 2022 guidance.

Now sees FY2020 adj. EPS at $3.40-$3.60 vs $3.03 estimate ($2.80-$3.00 prior), Revenue at $1.84B-$1.88B vs $1.73B estimate ($1.69B-$1.73B prior).

Guides 2021 adj. EBITDA $595M-615M, Revenue $1.91B-$1.95B vs $1.72B estimate.

Sees 2022 adj. EBITDA $630M-$650M, Revenue $2.0B-$2.04B vs $1.73B consensus.

The rights plan involves a distribution of a dividend of one right for each share of its common stock held as of the close of business on July 17, 2020, exercisable if a person or group acquires beneficial ownership of 10% or more of the Company’s common stock, 20% in case of some passive investors.