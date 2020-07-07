American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) expects to restart the E4-2 mine and the Perry County Resources mining complex within the next 45 days.

The PCR complex acquired in September 2019 has undergone a major restructuring to eliminate an expected $45M of annual expenses.

To restart production at PCR, the company has installed a new slope belt at PCR's E4-2 deep mine, pumped excess water from the E4-2 mine, prepared staffing plans to fill ~140 positions with the capability to expand over the next five years to over 211.