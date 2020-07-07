First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF) says its Cobre Panama copper mine can resume full production, as the Panamanian government lifts the temporary suspension that had been in effect since April 6.

The company says it will implement a reopening plan which provides for a phased increase of onsite personnel while production is ramped up to an 85M metric tons/year annualized throughput rate by mid-August.

No COVID-19 cases have been detected on the Cobre Panama site since April 30.

Temporary care and maintenance at the mine has been costing $4M-6M per week.