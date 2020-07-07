Uber (NYSE:UBER) partners with grocery delivery startup Cornershop to bring in-app grocery ordering to users in select Latin American and Canadian cities.

Last year, Uber agreed to acquire a majority stake in Cornershop, and that deal is expected to close in the coming days.

Uber Eats has conducted grocery experiments with more than 9,500 merchants in over 30 countries. The company says grocery orders have increased 176% since February.

The delivery of food and other essential items has become more important to Uber after the pandemic took a chunk out of the ride-share side of the business.

