PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) announces net merchandise sales fell 1.5% in June to $249.2M. Foreign currency exchange fluctuations impacted net merchandise sales negatively by $7.8M during the quarter.

Comparable net merchandise sales were down 4.9%.

The retailer says there were 46 warehouse clubs in operation at the end of June vs. 43 warehouse clubs in operation a year ago.

CEO update: "We have seen sequential improvement in net merchandise sales over the past two months despite the increasing impact of the global pandemic in our markets... Comparable sales were strongest in our Caribbean and Colombian markets, but Central America was not as strong, especially where COVID cases and related restrictions have become more prevalent. We estimate a total of approximately 70 club days lost to closures in June, where in-club shopping was not permitted."

PSMT +0.28% premarket to $60.35.

Source: Press Release