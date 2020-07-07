FNZ will acquire a majority stake in State Street's (NYSE:STT) Wealth Manager Services business, with State Street holding a minority stake.

Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed; deal is expected to close in Q4 2020.

The new venture will combine the custody expertise of State Street with the international platform operated by FNZ, which services ~8,000 wealth management and financial advice firms across the U.K., Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions.

State Street will serve as sub-custodian to the custody assets belonging to Wealth Manager Services clients.

FNZ, a platform-as-a-service provider, partners with wealth and investment advisors, trust banks, trust companies, insurers and asset managers, using technology to enable wealth management services.

Previously: State Street partners with FIS for CLO, CDO management (April 20)