Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) is up 8% premarket after filing an IND application with the FDA for trans sodium crocetinate (TSC) in COVID-19 patients.

This IND describes a clinical development program in the U.S. and EU, titled as Phase 1b/2b, testing the Company’s lead drug TSC in a total of approx. 424 patients with symptoms of impaired respiratory function and low oxygen levels.

The new IND details three studies, comprised of an open-label Phase 1b lead-in trial which, if successful, will be followed by two Phase 2b trials.

The lead-in will test TSC in 24 hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the Romanian National Institute of Infectious Diseases. The company expects to begin dosing in this trial later this month.

The trial read-out is expected by the end of Q3.