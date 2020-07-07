GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) will collaborate with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma (OTCPK:MTZPY) unit Medicago to develop and evaluate a COVID-19 vaccine that combines the latter's Coronavirus Virus-Like Particles with GSK's adjuvant.

A Phase 1 study, expected to start next week, will assess the safety and immunogenicity of three different dose levels of antigen combined with the GSK adjuvant and, in parallel, an adjuvant from a third party, administered on a one-dose and two-dose schedule (21 days apart).

If all goes well, the companies expect to complete development and have the vaccine available in H1 2021. They believe that they can produce ~100M doses by the end of 2021 and up to 1B doses/year by the end of 2023.

Glaxo is also supplying its adjuvant to AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).