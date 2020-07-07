Needham drops estimates on Hold-rated Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) to reflect the weak domestic and international ad market.

"We now estimate a 17% y/y decline in 2Q20 US ad revenue, and a 45% y/y decline in international ad revenue during 2Q20. Specifically, we now estimate revenue at $2.47B (down 14% y/y and 8% below our previous estimate), OIBDA of $1B (down 22% y/y and 1% below our previous estimate), EPS of $0.40 (down 70% y/y and 22% below our previous estimate), and Adjusted EPS of $0.70 (down 57% y/y and 14% below our previous estimate)," updates analyst Laura Martin.

Looking further ahead, Needham expects FY21 revenue of $10.84B from Discovery vs. $11.12B consensus and adjusted EPS of $3.07 vs. $3.23 consensus.