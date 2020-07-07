As Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) execs prepare to meet with the "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign leaders, COO Sheryl Sandberg posts that the company "stands firmly against hate" is "making changes – not for financial reasons or advertiser pressure, but because it is the right thing to do."

Sandberg says Facebook will release the final results of its two-year independent civil rights audit tomorrow. The Diversity and Inclusion report will be published "soon after."

Sandberg: "While the audit was planned and most of it carried out long before recent events, its release couldn’t come at a more important time. It has helped us learn a lot about what we could do better, and we have put many recommendations from the auditors and the wider civil rights community into practice. While we won’t be making every change they call for, we will put more of their proposals into practice soon."

The "Stop Hate for Profit" campaign led to a widespread Facebook ad boycott. One of the campaign's demands was Facebook submitting to independent audits.