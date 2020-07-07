Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) reports Q2 consolidated production jumped 54% to 329.7K oz. from 214.6K oz. in the year-ago period and roughly flat vs. 330.8K oz. during Q1.

Q2 gold sales rose 61% Y/Y to 341.2K oz. at an average realized price of $1,716/oz. compared to 212.1K oz. at $1,320/oz. a year earlier and and 344.6K oz. at $1,586/oz. in Q1.

Kirkland Lake says Q2 production from the Detour Lake mine totaled 132K oz. despite disruptions caused by COVID-19; output since the closing of the Detour Gold acquisition on Jan. 31 to June 30 was 223.5K oz.

After withdrawing FY 2020 guidance in April due to uncertainties from the pandemic, the company issued new guidance on June 30 for full-year production of 1.35K-1.4K oz. vs. its prior outlook of 1.47M-1.54M and 2019 production of 974.6K oz.